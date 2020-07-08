Harrisonburg: Section of 3rd Street to close during business hours Thursday, Friday
Work to install a new sanitary sewer manhole will require a stretch of 3rd Street in Harrisonburg to be closed during business hours later this week.
Crews will close 3rd street to thru-traffic from Virginia Avenue to North Liberty Street on Thursday and Friday, July 9 and 10, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Emergency vehicles and local traffic will still have access to homes on the street.
Drivers are urged to use caution in this area while work takes place.
