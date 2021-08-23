Harrisonburg, Rockingham to hold COVID remembrance event

Published Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, 9:37 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Community members from across Harrisonburg and Rockingham County will soon come together to reflect on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to recognize and remember those our community has lost.

The remembrance event will take place Friday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m. around Court Square. Community members are invited to attend and hear from speakers about how the pandemic has impacted them and their loved ones, and to join together in solidarity as our community continues to stay strong.

“Our community has faced adversity unlike anything we’ve experienced before, and it is important that we take time to reflect on that and to recognize that it takes all of us working together to move forward,” Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said. “Two-hundred and eight lives have been lost locally due to the pandemic as of today. More than 13,600 people have taken ill. The impacts of this loss will be felt here for many years to come. I invite all to come and share in this moment of reflection.”

All houses of worship in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are encouraged to ring their bells at 11 a.m. to mark the beginning of the ceremony, and to remind all that we are one community.

Attendees around Court Square will be asked to socially distance. Those who are unvaccinated are asked to please wear a mask if attending. If you are vaccinated but are more comfortable wearing a mask, you are welcome to do so.