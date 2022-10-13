Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
harrisonburg rockingham students to enjoy live arts thanks to emu any given child
Culture

Harrisonburg, Rockingham students to enjoy live arts thanks to EMU, Any Given Child

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
child at theater
(© Hanoi Photography – stock.adobe.com)

Thousands of students from Harrisonburg City and Rockingham County public schools will have the opportunity to enjoy live arts experiences thanks to a new partnership between Eastern Mennonite University and Any Given Child-Shenandoah Valley.

The EMU music program has been named a premier artist partner of AGC, a non-profit organization in a community partnership with the education department of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

“We could not be more excited about this partnership,” said EMU music program director David Berry. “Any Given Child-Shenandoah Valley is a wonderful organization doing great work on behalf of children in our community. As a university music program, we really desire to serve and be a part of the community. AGC’s purpose aligns so strongly with that value, and I am excited for many great things to come from our partnership.”

Kimberly Souther, director of EMU’s preparatory music program, is also an AGC-Shenandoah Valley board member.

Three residency events, which include music, theater and dance performances, presentations and master classes in EMU’s Lehman Auditorium and local schools, are planned for fall 2022 and spring 2023, each reaching an estimated 4,000 students.

The events include:

  • Fall Artist Residency: From Oct. 19-21, guest artist Barefoot Puppet Theater will perform and give presentations. Barefoot Puppet Theater is based out of Richmond and tours the country with its productions for young audiences.
  • EMU Gala Partnership: World music artist Balla Kouyaté will perform with EMU ensembles and the Shenandoah Valley Youth Symphony at EMU’s annual gala concert, Truth and Light, on Nov. 11. He will also host presentations and master classes to K–12 students. Originally from Mali, Kouyaté hails from an 800-year long family line of performers on the traditional Malian xylophone. He is a 2019 winner of the National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship, which is the highest form of recognition for the folk and traditional arts from the U.S. government.
  • Spring Artist Residency: EMU will host a three-day residency on April 16–18, 2023, with Aura CuriAtlas, an innovative and internationally touring troupe of storytellers that blend dance, theater and acrobatics.

For more information, visit emu.edu/music/ or agcshenvalley.org

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

family with flag
,

New IRS rule removes ‘family glitch’ from Marketplace enrollment
Rebecca Barnabi
harrisonburg police

Statewide SWAT team competition planned in Harrisonburg on Friday
Crystal Graham

If you see a lot more police on the roads Friday morning, don’t be surprised. The Harrisonburg Police Department is hosting a statewide competition for Special Weapons and Tactics members.

monkeypox vaccine
,

Central Shenandoah Health District: Monkeypox vaccines now available more widely in region
Crystal Graham

The Central Shenandoah Health District is now offering self-scheduled monkeypox vaccine clinics for anyone who meets the eligibility criteria.

bee hives

Want to be a beekeeper? Virginia households eligible for free supplies for up to three beehives
Crystal Graham
city of waynesboro virginia logo

Waynesboro awarded $45K in business funding from state
Rebecca Barnabi
uva basketball
,

Graybeards give Tony Bennett, UVA Basketball a veteran foundation to build from
Chris Graham
legal counsel

2022 Virginia Victims Fund report provides financial results, initiatives for next year
Rebecca Barnabi