Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Campaign set to mark first anniversary
The Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Campaign is set to mark its one-year anniversary with 15 employers having signed on to participate in the initiative.
“This has been an exciting year,” steering committee member Ramona Sanders said.
The Living Wage Campaign, a project of the Richmond-based Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, continues to work to inspire businesses to pay employees a living wage in order to keep them out of poverty and homelessness.
The federal minimum wage was last raised on July 24, 2009 to $7.25 an hour. The State of Virginia will raise its minimum wage to $9.50 an hour on May 1, 2021.
The 15 local businesses signing on to the campaign over the past year include:
- Friendly City Food Co-op
- Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- Bank of The James
- Greenberry’s Coffee Co.
- New Bridges Immigrant Resource Center
- Appeal Productions
- Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham
- Family Life Resource Center
- Arcoiris Daycare
- First Bank & Trust Company
- The Frame Factory
- Gemeinschaft Home
- Community Mennonite Church
- Otterbein United Methodist Church
- Trinity Presbyterian Church
Employers interested in signing on can apply online at www.hrlivingwage.org or
hburg.rockinghamlwc@gmail.com