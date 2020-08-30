Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Campaign set to mark first anniversary

Published Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, 9:10 am

The Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Campaign is set to mark its one-year anniversary with 15 employers having signed on to participate in the initiative.

“This has been an exciting year,” steering committee member Ramona Sanders said.

The Living Wage Campaign, a project of the Richmond-based Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, continues to work to inspire businesses to pay employees a living wage in order to keep them out of poverty and homelessness.

The federal minimum wage was last raised on July 24, 2009 to $7.25 an hour. The State of Virginia will raise its minimum wage to $9.50 an hour on May 1, 2021.

The 15 local businesses signing on to the campaign over the past year include:

Friendly City Food Co-op

Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority

Bank of The James

Greenberry’s Coffee Co.

New Bridges Immigrant Resource Center

Appeal Productions

Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham

Family Life Resource Center

Arcoiris Daycare

First Bank & Trust Company

The Frame Factory

Gemeinschaft Home

Community Mennonite Church

Otterbein United Methodist Church

Trinity Presbyterian Church

Employers interested in signing on can apply online at www.hrlivingwage.org or

hburg.rockinghamlwc@gmail.com

