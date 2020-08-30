 

Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Campaign set to mark first anniversary

Published Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, 9:10 am

The Harrisonburg Rockingham Living Wage Campaign is set to mark its one-year anniversary with 15 employers having signed on to participate in the initiative.

“This has been an exciting year,” steering committee member Ramona Sanders said.

The Living Wage Campaign, a project of the Richmond-based Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, continues to work to inspire businesses to pay employees a living wage in order to keep them out of poverty and homelessness.

The federal minimum wage was last raised on July 24, 2009 to $7.25 an hour. The State of Virginia will raise its minimum wage to $9.50 an hour on May 1, 2021.

The 15 local businesses signing on to the campaign over the past year include:

  • Friendly City Food Co-op
  • Harrisonburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • Bank of The James
  • Greenberry’s Coffee Co.
  • New Bridges Immigrant Resource Center
  • Appeal Productions
  • Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham
  • Family Life Resource Center
  • Arcoiris Daycare
  • First Bank & Trust Company
  • The Frame Factory
  • Gemeinschaft Home
  • Community Mennonite Church
  • Otterbein United Methodist Church
  • Trinity Presbyterian Church

Employers interested in signing on can apply online at www.hrlivingwage.org or
hburg.rockinghamlwc@gmail.com


