Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center launches customer service survey

Published Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, 5:57 pm

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center is looking for resident feedback in order to improve the service offered to the community.

All citizens who have used HRECC’s emergency or non-emergency services are encouraged to provide feedback on their experience through a customer service survey which went live today.

The survey is available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/Survey911 and requires no identifying information from those participating.

Members of the community will be able to access this survey until it closes on Monday, Feb. 15.

“We recognize service is our one and only product and we are committed to providing that at the highest level,” HRECC Operations Team Manager Michael Sherman said.

HRECC works closely with public safety agencies in the area to provide the highest level of service to all citizens and individuals passing through its communities.

Additional information about HRECC is available at www.HRECC.org and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HarrisonburgRockinghamECC.

