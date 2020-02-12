Harrisonburg, Rockingham County name Sottaceti as new criminal justice planner

The City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County announced Wednesday that S. Frank Sottaceti has accepted the position of criminal justice planner and will begin March 9.

Sottaceti, a law enforcement and homeland security professional with a bachelor’s in criminal justice and a master’s in public policy and management, security and intelligence, will be the first person to fill the recently created joint City-County position.

The City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County came together in 2019 to create the criminal justice planner position, aimed at assisting in the planning and development of criminal justice programs and services in coordination with the Community Criminal Justice Board.

The Harrisonburg resident will bring with him a diverse skill set, having served in a number of positions under the United States Department of Homeland Security. That includes serving as a senior law enforcement policy advisor for Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers, deputy assistant secretary for the Office for State and Local Law Enforcement, chief of law enforcement for the Office of Operations Coordination and Planning, and section chief/intelligence operations specialist for the Office of Intelligence and Analysis.

“We are very pleased to be able to bring someone with this level of national experience and training to drive the position of criminal justice planner forward and begin making an impact on our community immediately,” Harrisonburg City Manager Eric D. Campbell said. “We are excited for Mr. Sottaceti to join our organizations, and for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County to begin benefiting from this new criminal justice planner position.”

The criminal justice planner position will reside under the Rockingham County staff. It is funded jointly by the City of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

