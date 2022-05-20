Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber, Town of Elkton teaming up

Published Friday, May. 20, 2022, 9:50 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Elkton have officially announced their partnership to promote entrepreneurial development and increased engagement with the local business community.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce will now be opening a second satellite location and holding regular office hours in the Town of Elkton, enabling them to better connect throughout the eastern part of the county.

“This is another positive step for the Chamber of Commerce to take”, said Skip Weakley of LD&B Insurance and Chair of the Chamber. “Engagement with the towns and ensuring we are present throughout the community has always been key in our efforts to be a Chamber of Commerce for everyone.”

“We are fortunate to continue working with the Chamber of Commerce in this new capacity to further promote business development within the Town of Elkton. Offering a satellite office will help provide easier access to Elkton area businesses to the abundance of resources the chamber provides” said Josh Gooden, mayor of the Town of Elkton.

Dates and times of office hours, as well as events will be announced soon.

Like this: Like Loading...