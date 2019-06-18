Harrisonburg retains exemplary ISO rating, improves score

The City of Harrisonburg has retained its exemplary Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating of 2 on a scale of 1-10, a ranking held by less than 5 percent of communities in the nation.

Representatives from ISO completed a reevaluation of the City’s preparedness to prevent and respond to fires through an assessment of the Fire Department, Emergency Communications Center and the City’s water distribution system. As a result, the City not only retained its rating, but improved its overall score within the rating from 82 to 86. The rating takes effect September 1.

“This rating reflects the significant ongoing investment in our City’s infrastructure, Fire Department and 9-1-1 services,” Harrisonburg City Manager Eric Campbell said. “I am extremely proud of the work put forth by Fire Chief Ian Bennett, Emergency Communications Center Director Jim Junkins, and Public Utilities Director Mike Collins for their commitment to making Harrisonburg such a safe and livable community.”

The ISO grading system is used by insurance companies when setting rates for commercial and private properties. ISO is the leading supplier of data and analytics for the property/casualty insurance industry. Most insurers use the classification system when calculating premiums for residential, commercial and industrial properties.

“We take our role in safeguarding our community very seriously,” Fire Chief Ian Bennett said. “We sincerely appreciate the support that we receive from City Council to ensure our preparedness, and to our citizens who are partners in protecting our City.”

