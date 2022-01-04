Harrisonburg residents asked to place trees out on bulk collection day

Harrisonburg Public Works is asking Harrisonburg residents to place their live Christmas and holiday trees out for collection on their regularly scheduled bulk-yard debris collection day instead of during the previously scheduled collection this week.

Due to winter weather conditions experienced Monday and the potential for additional weather-related needs later this week, the Public Works Street Department will be unable to collect trees as planned Jan. 5-7.

Instead, live trees that have been cleared of all lights and ornaments will be collected on future bulk/yard debris collection days.

You can find your day here: www.harrisonburgva.gov/bulk-collection.

Trees also can be brought to the Harrisonburg Recycling Convenience Center at 2055 Beery Road during operation hours of Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon

