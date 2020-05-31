Harrisonburg: Repairs to close section of Elizabeth Street beginning on Monday
Needed storm pipe repairs will force the closure of one block of Elizabeth Street during working hours next week.
Harrisonburg Public Works crews will be making the repairs between Liberty and High streets starting Monday, June 1, at 7 a.m.
The street will be closed each day from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday, June 4. Emergency vehicle traffic will be accommodated during this time.
