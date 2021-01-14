Harrisonburg Public Works extends deadline for Toter selection

Harrisonburg residents now have more time to select their Toter trash cart, as postcards are in the mail and should be arriving at homes soon.

An original selection deadline for either a 96-gallon or 48- gallon trash cart had been set for this week. However, due to mailing delays, customers now have until Sunday, Jan. 24, to receive their postcard and make a selection.

If you do not make a selection by Jan. 24, you will automatically be assigned one 96-gallon trash cart. Those who would prefer one 48-gallon or two 96-gallon (additional fees apply for the extra cart) should contact Harrisonburg Public Works at 540-434-5928 or publicworks@harrisonburgva.gov and they will receive a unique verification code and web address for Toter trash cart selection.

Toter trash carts are coming to The Friendly City in the spring, as Harrisonburg Public Works seeks to provide a cleaner, easier way for residents and businesses to receive trash collection services. A single cart will be large enough to meet the needs of most residents and many businesses.

Residents can choose a second 96-gallon Toter trash cart, and businesses can choose additional 96-gallon trash cart(s) to meet their needs. Additional fees will apply for extra carts.

Those with questions about the Toter trash cart program can visit www.HarrisonburgVa.gov/Toter for more information and a link to Frequently Asked Questions.

Harrisonburg Public Works also operates the Recycling Convenience Center at 2055 Beery Road and the Mobile Recycling Unit, which are ways to help you reduce the amount of waste generated for trash collection each week.

You can also find, courtesy of the Climate Action Alliance of the Valley, composting in the lot of Harrisonburg City Hall near the gravel parking lot. Recycle more, waste less.

