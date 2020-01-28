Harrisonburg: Public meeting, survey to support South Main, Erickson projects

A public forum and online survey seek to gain resident feedback about the future of portions of South Main Street and Erickson Avenue in Harrisonburg.

The City’s Public Works Department is working closely with VDOT on the Strategically Targeted and Affordable Roadway Solutions project. The project has evaluated operational and safety conditions, and identified potential improvements, for a stretch of South Main Street from Erickson Avenue/Stone Spring Road to Mosby Road.

It also created preliminary designs for future improvements to the Erickson Avenue and Pear Street intersection.

The public forum will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Public Works Department’s office at 320 E. Mosby Road, according to a release from the city.

All residents are invited to attend to learn about the study and provide their input.

A brief presentation will be given at 5:30 p.m. and the remainder of the time will be an open house where staff will be available to discuss the study and answer questions.

A survey about the project is already available online at https://main-erickson.metroquest.com and seeks to gauge how residents use the corridors and what they think about the changes recommended by the study.

“This forum and survey are great opportunities for residents and commuters to have a say in the future of key roadways in our city,” Public Works Director Tom Hartman said. “We hope as many people as possible speak up to share their experiences and input to support this important project.”

The survey will be available through Feb. 14.

