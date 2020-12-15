Harrisonburg prepares for approaching winter storm

The Harrisonburg Department of Public Works is preparing for significant snowfall tomorrow, and resident help is needed to ensure everyone remains safe.

Winter weather is expected to begin early in the morning and will last throughout much of the day.

Residents are urged to stay home if possible and not park on streets to allow for plow crews to work.

“In order to help us respond to this event, please avoid parking on streets, avoid travel when crews are clearing roadways, do not attempt to pass snowplows, and stay at least 100 feet behind if following a plow. And remember, when shoveling snow, it is best to wait until your street has been plowed,” Director of Public Works Tom Hartman said.

Snowplows will focus on primary streets first. Plowing of residential streets begins once the storm ends.

Residents will not receive bulk item and yard debris collection tomorrow as city crews instead focus on responding to the expected winter weather event.

“When there is a winter storm event, our sanitation trucks become snowplows, and sanitation crews become snowplow drivers, to help clear Harrisonburg streets as quickly as possible,” Hartman said.

The Recycling Convenience Center and Mobile Recycling Unit will be closed on Wednesday.

Downtown customers should hold their trash for collection on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Residents also should make themselves aware of city guidelines concerning sidewalks. Residents, business owners, and property owners must clear snow from the sidewalk in front of their home or business within 24 hours if snowfall is 6 inches or less, and within 36 hours if snowfall is greater than 6 inches.

Residents and businesses of Harrisonburg are welcome to bring their bulk items and yard debris to the Recycling Convenience Center at 2055 Beery Road ahead of the storm, or once the Recycling Convenience Center re-opens after the storm.

The Recycling Convenience Center is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, year-round.

