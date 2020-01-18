Harrisonburg Police warning medical practices of burglary exposure

The Harrisonburg Police Department is warning medical practices of a spate of of recent burglaries occurring in the city.

Beginning at the end of 2019, many practices on Medical Drive and other surrounding practices reported their businesses broken into, usually overnight, and prescription pads stolen.

Two additional burglaries were reported by additional facilities on Friday.

The suspects are forcefully entering these buildings after hours in search of items to take. Owners of these types of businesses are encouraged to ensure their buildings are secure and take necessary steps to prevent their business from becoming a target with alarm systems, surveillance cameras, or security evaluations.

To combat the loss of property and prevent property damage, HPD encourages those who see something, to say something. Those with information are encouraged to Crime Solvers by texting “HPD” plus the tip to 274637 or by calling (540) 574-5050.

