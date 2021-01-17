Harrisonburg Police trying to piece together Friday night shooting incident details

Harrisonburg Police are trying to figure out what happened to a man who showed up at a residence in the 800 block of Northfield Court Friday around 11 p.m. asking for help after being shot.

Officers rendered aid to the male victim, who had been shot in the back and was later flown to UVA Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators now believe the incident may have occurred in a nearby neighborhood and the male victim escaped on foot to the area where he asked for help.

This appears to be an isolated incident.

The HPD Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating this incident and asks that anyone who can provide additional information contact them at (540) 437-2640.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or text HPD plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

