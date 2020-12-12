Harrisonburg Police spread Christmas cheer through Shop with a Cop

When COVID-19 threw a curveball at the 2020 Shop with A Cop event, the Harrisonburg Police Foundation and Harrisonburg Police Department stared down adversity and overcame the situation with a notable response.

The Police Foundation, with the help of a generous community, was able to raise over $28,000, which will allow officers to be on the front lines with building relationships and helping those in need in our community.

The money raised will directly impact the lives of 48 children and their families as well as 175 fortunate citizens within our community. This is an increase of more than 100 families from 2019.

HPD’s Interim Chief Gabriel Camacho received a check Thursday evening from the foundation totaling $28,280. The total donations raised from individual donors, local businesses and the city of Harrisonburg will all be spent in our community.

“Shop with a Cop and Secret Santa events are a great way for our officers to build stronger relationships in the community,” Camacho said “The Harrisonburg Police Foundation understands the importance of police and community relationships and we are grateful for their efforts in giving us this opportunity. At a time when many are struggling to make ends meet, the generosity of our community in meeting the moment is staggering, and on behalf of everyone at HPD I am extremely thankful for their efforts.”

In partnership with locally owned Crossroads Café and Magpie Diner, HPD officers will deliver wrapped Christmas gifts to 48 children as well as a tasty meal for their families. The goal is to make this a holiday season they will never forget.

An additional 175 individuals will experience random joyfulness when HPD officers and Camacho distribute a little holiday cheer.

