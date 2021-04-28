Harrisonburg Police sorting through stabbing incident: One man in custody

A Newport News man is in custody in a reported stabbing in Harrisonburg on Tuesday. Zavion Taylor, 21, has been arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated malicious wounding and is being held at the Rockingham County Jail without bond.

Additional charges are pending.

At approximately 11:10 a.m. Tuesday, officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 500 block of Waterman Drive for an unknown situation. Patrol officers first responded to the scene and quickly identified two males with stab wounds and lacerations being assisted by employees from a local business.

HPD’s Major Crimes Unit also responded and began an investigation into the incident. Preliminary investigation has led detectives to believe that one of the males at the scene had led the other male into the woods and stabbed him several times.

The victim was able to gain control of the knife, possessed by the suspect, and sought assistance from a nearby business.

Both males were transported to Sentara Rockingham Memorial Hospital for treatment and have since been released.

HPD asks that anyone with information contact Detective Brooke Wetherell at (540) 432-7788. Anyone with information that wishes to remain anonymous should call Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

