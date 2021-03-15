Harrisonburg Police seeking information on Good Samaritan who broke up March 5 fight

The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating an altercation that occurred in the area of the Skyline Village shopping center at 2035 E. Market St. on Friday, March 5.

The altercation took place in the parking lot of the shopping center near a light green Ford Escape. The altercation was broken up by an unknown male.

Detectives with HPD’s Major Crimes Unit are requesting assistance from the community to identify this Good Samaritan.

The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this altercation contact the Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640.

Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637)

