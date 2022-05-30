Harrisonburg Police seek witnesses after fatal wreck Sunday evening

The Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking witnesses to a fatal wreck that occurred Sunday evening at the intersection of North Main Street and Mount Clinton Pike/Vine Street.

The wreck occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle. The motorcycle operator was observed prior to the wreck driving west on Vine Street at an excessive speed, before colliding with another vehicle driving southbound on Main Street upon entering the intersection.

The motorcycle operator was transported to Sentara RMH and later declared deceased. There were no other patients related to this incident.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the wreck is encouraged to contact Sgt. Wayne Westfall at 540-437-2672 or [email protected].

