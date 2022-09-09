Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
harrisonburg police seek two in july 12 theft credit card fraud case
Cops & Courts

Harrisonburg: Police seek two in July 12 theft, credit card fraud case

Staff/Wire
Last updated:

Harrisonburg Police are investigating a case in which a senior female victim had her purse stolen from her shopping cart while at a business in Harrisonburg on July 12.

The male and female suspects used the victims credit cards to fraudulently obtain $9,000 worth of gift cards. Transactions were then made in Harrisonburg, Waynesboro and Charlottesville.

If you can identify either individual, please contact Detective Spiggle at [email protected] or 540-437-2617.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Photos of suspects

suspect1
Photo courtesy Harrisonburg Police.
suspect2
Photo courtesy Harrisonburg Police.

Staff/Wire

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Elaine Luria

Luria: Right to choose is not a ‘shiny object,’ calls Kiggan’s comment ‘dismissive’
Staff/Wire
derby attire

Shelley Rogers: Out of fashion
Op/Eds

From Sept. 9 to Oct. 3., the bi-annual major Fashion Shows will appear in due succession in New York, London, Milan and Paris. On high display, top designer brands will dazzle the world with the newest styles for next year’s Spring and Summer wardrobes.  

Abigail Spanberger

‘Country first before party:’ U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger reaffirms priorities in new ad
Rebecca Barnabi

Recently ranked the most bipartisan member of Congress, U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger reaffirms her priorities to Americans a new ad.

VMI Athletics

VMI hosts Bucknell in 2022 home opener, looks to rebound from Week 1 loss
Staff/Wire
Lucas A Smith

Waynesboro man arrested on marijuana distribution charges
Staff/Wire
health hospital business doctor patient

Virginia ranks third in study of best access to ‘Grade A’ hospitals
Rebecca Barnabi
laptop business

Albemarle County Police investigate threat at Western Albemarle High School
Staff/Wire