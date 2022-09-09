Harrisonburg: Police seek two in July 12 theft, credit card fraud case

Harrisonburg Police are investigating a case in which a senior female victim had her purse stolen from her shopping cart while at a business in Harrisonburg on July 12.

The male and female suspects used the victims credit cards to fraudulently obtain $9,000 worth of gift cards. Transactions were then made in Harrisonburg, Waynesboro and Charlottesville.

If you can identify either individual, please contact Detective Spiggle at [email protected] or 540-437-2617.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Photos of suspects