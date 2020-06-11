Harrisonburg Police seek two in connection with robbery

Published Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020, 1:59 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Harrisonburg Police have obtained warrants for two men wanted in connection with a robbery reported on Monday.

Jameel K. Fletcher, 23, of Harrisonburg and Tyler Teele, 24, of Rockingham County, are wanted on several charges related to the incident, which took place in the 1100 block of Meridian Circle.

According to a report from the HPD, several people in the area called emergency services after hearing a gunshot during an altercation in the parking lot in this area. Officers responded to the scene, but were unable to immediately locate anyone involved in the disturbance.

HPD’s Major Crimes Unit was contacted to respond after blood was located on the ground and on nearby vehicles in the area. Shortly after the initial response, two victims were located nearby. Neither person had been shot, but one victim sustained minor injuries from an assault during the incident, contributing to the blood found at the scene.

The incident is believed to be isolated in nature, as the victims and suspects were known to each other.

HPD is asking that anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information regarding the whereabouts of Fletcher or Teele to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2650.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments