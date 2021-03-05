Harrisonburg Police seek public input into investigation of alleged Feb. 21 aggravated assault

The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that occurred near the intersection of Port Republic Road and Devon Lane in the City of Harrisonburg.

During the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 21, a college-aged male was crossing the above-mentioned intersection in an attempt to get back to his residence. The occupants of a vehicle stopped at the intersection and engaged the male in a verbal altercation. The vehicle then turned onto Devon Lane and followed the victim.

Before the victim could make it to his residence, an occupant of the vehicle got out and confronted him. The suspect brandished a handgun at the victim. The suspect also struck the victim with the handgun before fleeing.

The victim contacted emergency services and was treated at Sentara RMH Medical Center.

The victim described the suspect as black male, approximately 6’1”, with short, curly hair. The victim described the vehicle as a tan or silver sedan. The vehicle may be bearing a license plate with “JUH” in the registration.

Detectives with HPD’s Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and have been actively investigating this incident.

HPD is requesting the community’s help with information related to this aggravated assault as it remains an active investigation.

The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this assault contact the Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640.

Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637)

