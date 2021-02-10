Harrisonburg Police seek public assistance in missing person case

The Harrisonburg Police Department and the Prince William County Police Department are actively searching for a missing person.

Mark Adam Tull was reported missing from his residence in Manassas on Aug. 26, 2020.

Tull, 24, is 5’8”, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

His vehicle was recently located at the Cloverleaf Shopping Center on Carlton Street in Harrisonburg, and HPD is asking for any information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information on Mark Tull is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437- 2640.

To remain anonymous contact Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

