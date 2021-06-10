Harrisonburg Police seek information on Wednesday night disturbance

An incident involving two males and a female reported Wednesday around 10 p.m. in Harrisonburg has the attention of city police.

A caller reported hearing the woman scream while arguing with the two males, according to Harrisonburg Police, before the group left the area toward East Market Street.

Police are following up on the incident to try to ensure the well-being of the female.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Chestnut Ridge Drive and Bayberry Lane outside of a white-colored vehicle.

An SUV was also reported nearby that was either with or followed the vehicle as it departed the scene in the direction of East Market Street.

The HPD is asking for the community’s help with information related to this incident. Contact the Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2640 if you have information.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637)

