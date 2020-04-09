Harrisonburg Police searching for suspect in commercial burglaries

Published Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020, 6:55 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking information regarding the location of a suspect wanted in connection with several recent commercial burglaries.

On April 6, officers with HPD responded to the Circle K Exxon station located at 1001 East Market Street after employees arriving for work that morning observed signs of a burglary. HPD’s Major Crimes Unit was notified and began an investigation.

On April 7, officers responded to a reported burglary at CiCi’s Pizza on East Market Street. The method in which the suspect used to gain access to the restaurant, led investigators to believe this burglary and the Circle K burglary were committed by the same suspect.

On April 8, officers responded to the Family Convenience Store on Reservoir Street for an additional burglary where lottery tickets were stolen and later cashed that same day at other locations in the city.

On April 9, warrants were obtained for Elmer Rodriguez Mundo, 30, of Harrisonburg in connection to each of these incidents. These charges include two misdemeanor counts of property damage, four felony counts of grand larceny, two felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and three counts of breaking and entering.

In addition to these incidents, HPD is also currently investigating several other commercial burglaries in the north section of the city. HPD is cautioning similar businesses in the area to take extra precautions as necessary to protect their property.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mundo or the other burglaries are encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments