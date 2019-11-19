Harrisonburg Police searching for missing juvenile

Published Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, 3:37 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Harrisonburg Police Department is currently seeking assistance from the public in search of a juvenile who was reported as a runaway on Nov. 16.

Kaylene Conkling, 16, was last seen at her foster home in Harrisonburg around 9 p.m. on Nov. 15.

Kaylene attends Broadway High School in Rockingham County. Police believe she may be in West Virginia with her biological family at this time, but have not been able to confirm her whereabouts.

At the time she is believed to have run away, Kaylene took her dog and left her cell phone.

Anyone with any information regarding Conkling’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Wetherell at (540) 432-7788.

To remain anonymous, information can be sent through Crime Solvers by texting “HPD” plus the tip to 274637 or by calling (540) 574-5050.

Related

Comments