Harrisonburg Police requesting assistance ID’g suspects in credit card fraud

The Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify two suspects in a recent credit card fraud that occurred at Lowes on July 8.

The suspects are described as Hispanic males in their late 20s to early 30s. One of the men is dressed in a shirt and tie, the other is wearing jean shorts and a striped shirt with a shaved head.

The victim was still in possession of the physical card, leading detectives to believe that the card information was likely compromised from a skimmer and cloned by the suspects.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspects, contact Detective Randall Life at 540-437-2690. To submit information anonymously, contact Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

