Harrisonburg Police requesting assistance ID’g fraud suspects

Published Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, 9:48 am

Officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to a business in the downtown district regarding a theft of a wallet in a July 27 incident.

The wallet belonged to an employee who was lured from the checkout area by a female while another person went behind the counter and stole the employee’s wallet from her purse.

The employee later found that her wallet had been taken after she began receiving alerts from her bank about potential fraudulent charges being made.

The suspects were described as two black females with hats on. One female, wearing a blue hat, was also wearing a black sweat shirt with the word “PINK” in white letters. This female also has her hair in braids that appeared to be dyed green. The second female was wearing a pink hat with a gold colored zip up jacket.

A third suspect believed to be involved is described as a black male with a grey Nike hat and a goatee.

HPD is requesting that anyone able to identify any of these suspects contact the Major Crimes Unit by calling (540) 437-2650.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

