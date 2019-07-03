Harrisonburg Police requesting assistance identifying suspects

The Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify two suspects in recent credit card fraud cases.

The suspects are described as black males in their mid to late 20’s with short hair. One of the men has a beard and is wearing unique jewelry including a ring, bracelet and necklace. Both men are wearing athletic style clothing.

The victim was still in possession of the physical card, leading detectives to believe that the card information was likely compromised from a skimmer and cloned by the suspects. Several transactions occurred at Kroger in Harrisonburg.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspects, contact Detective Randall Life at 540-437-2690. To submit information anonymously, contact Crime Solvers at 540-5745050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

