Harrisonburg Police remind restaurants, patrons of governor’s order

The Harrisonburg Police Department would like to remind all businesses that Gov. Ralph Northam’s temporary ban on all restaurants in the state from offering dine-in service, regardless of the number of patrons, as part of the state’s response to COVID-19, is still in effect.

Although customers cannot “grab a seat and eat”, carry out and delivery is allowed. Any restaurant found to be in violation of the governor’s order can face possible misdemeanor charges.

HPD will follow-up on complaints that it receives and will ensure that business owners and patrons alike are aware of and in compliance with the governor’s order. Remember, this rule currently applies to dine-in service only. The department will continue to assist business owners with guidance as the city progresses through these unprecedented times.

The governor’s order went into effect at 11:59 pm. on March 24, and is scheduled to remain in effect until April 23. The directives also ordered the closure of certain nonessential businesses, bans gathering of more than 10 people, and closes all K-12 schools for

the remainder of the academic year.

For more information and a thorough explanation of the governor’s order, click here.

You can also refer to the city’s website for more information on this and other COVID-19 updates.

