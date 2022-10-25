Harrisonburg: Police release photos, video of persons of interest in Monday shooting death

The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for the community’s help in identifying any of three persons of interest related in the shooting death on Community Way on Monday.

An unidentified 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the incident, which was reported to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center at 11 a.m.

HPD believes the victim and suspect were known to each other and this was a targeted act of violence, not a random occurrence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Alan Dyer at [email protected]. Anonymous tips related this this incident, or any crime, can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

