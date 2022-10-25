Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
harrisonburg police release photos video of persons of interest in monday shooting death
News

Harrisonburg: Police release photos, video of persons of interest in Monday shooting death

Chris Graham
Last updated:
harrisonburg
Photo: Harrisonburg Police

The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for the community’s help in identifying any of three persons of interest related in the shooting death on Community Way on Monday.

An unidentified 38-year-old man was shot and killed in the incident, which was reported to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center at 11 a.m.

HPD believes the victim and suspect were known to each other and this was a targeted act of violence, not a random occurrence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Alan Dyer at [email protected]. Anonymous tips related this this incident, or any crime, can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

harrisonburg
Photo: Harrisonburg Police
harrisonburg
Photo: Harrisonburg Police

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

powerball virginia lottery

Powerball jackpot increases to $700 million for Wednesday night drawing
Crystal Graham
day of the dead skull

Virginia Organizing to host Day of the Dead celebration in Harrisonburg
Crystal Graham

The Harrisonburg/Rockingham County chapter of Virginia Organizing will host a Day of the Dead celebration and fundraiser for Our Community Place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 5 p.m.

Lawmakers push for new measures to combat fentanyl trafficking in U.S.
Rebecca Barnabi

Members of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate are joining together to call on leadership to move forward with new measures to combat illicit fentanyl trafficking in the United States.

Washington Commanders

ODU alum Taylor Heinicke steps in, again, to lead Washington to big win
Chris Graham
Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner’s appeal of February drug conviction denied in Russian court
Rebecca Barnabi
uva basketball

UVA Basketball: The only thing holding Reece Beekman back is Reece Beekman
Chris Graham
virginia tech lane stadium

Hokies in the NFL: How Virginia Tech Football alums did in Week 7 action
Roger Gonzalez