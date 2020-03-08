Harrisonburg Police release new photos in March 4 robbery

Published Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, 8:10 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Harrisonburg Police are releasing additional photographs of the vehicle driven by a suspect in the March 4 robbery of the BB&T at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Mount Clinton Pike.

The vehicle is described as a 2008-2010 Ford Expedition, white in color, with tan trim. The trim level is most likely the Eddie Bauer package with the trim thicker across the base of the doors.The vehicle also has power retractable/deployable running boards.

From surveillance footage, there appears to be a large dent in the back hatch on the driver side, and paint peeling from the area where the back glass meets the passenger side window.

The vehicle did not display a front license plate.

In addition to the updated vehicle information, HPD is asking anyone who lives along or beyond Mount Clinton Pike in Rockingham County with private security or doorbell cameras to review their footage for a vehicle matching this description.

The suspect was last seen travelling out of the city limits at 3:11 p.m.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Det. Brooke Wetherell at (540) 432-7788. To remain anonymous, information can be sent through Crime Solvers by texting “HPD” plus the tip to 274637 or by calling (540) 574-5050.

Related