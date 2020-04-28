Harrisonburg Police prepping for third Community Convoy on Wednesday

The Harrisonburg Police Department is partnering with other city departments to form another community convoy this Wednesday.

HPD will join the Harrisonburg Fire Department, Harrisonburg Public Works, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation and Harrisonburg Electric Commission to travel around various neighborhoods in the city.

Residents are encouraged to practice social distancing and remain in or near their homes and wave as the convoy drives by.

“The efforts by HPD and everyone else involved in the Community Convoy to lift the spirits of Harrisonburg residents has been truly inspiring,” Harrisonburg City Manager Eric D. Campbell said. “At a time when many of us are separated from our friends and loved ones and eager for a return to normal times, the Community Convoy is a reminder of everything that makes the Friendly City such a great place to live. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this wonderful endeavor, and thank you to all our residents who have called and wrote us with all your kind statements, who have waved at us from front yards and windows, and who have reminded us that we will all get through this together.”

This week’s community convoy is scheduled for Wednesday April 29, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm and will cover Court Square, South Liberty Street, Fairview Avenue, Moffett Terrace, Maplehurst Avenue, Hillcrest Drive, Crawford Avenue, Monument Avenue, Weaver Avenue, Mosby Court, Pointe Drive, Pear Street, Pleasant Hill Road, Emery Street, Middlebrook Street, Sharon Street, Central Avenue, Southhampton Court, Dixie Avenue, Neyland Drive, Wyndham Woods Circle, Circle Drive, West Market Street, Stonechris Drive, Shenstone Drive, Westfield Court, Stoneleigh Drive and Park Lawn Drive.

