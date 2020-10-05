Harrisonburg police officer suffers injuries during traffic stop

Published Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, 9:36 am

A Harrisonburg police officer is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop early Monday morning.

Two passengers from the vehicle, which was later located in Bridgewater, have been detained, and an investigation is ongoing, according to Harrisonburg Police.

The incident was reported at 5 a.m. Monday. HPD officers were assisting the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop at the intersection of Wolfe Street and Summit Street in the City of Harrisonburg.

The driver fled the scene, resulting in the officer, who was still partially inside the vehicle, being dragged a short distance before falling to the pavement.

The officer was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center.

If you were in the area of the traffic stop when the incident occurred or have further information available reference this incident, contact the HPD Major Crimes unit at (540) 437-2650.

Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574- 5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

