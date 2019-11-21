Harrisonburg Police make arrest in daycare bomb threat

Published Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, 12:44 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Harrisonburg Police Department responded to a local daycare center for a bomb threat made on Wednesday.

Center staff reported receiving “prank” phone calls earlier in the day, which had culminated to a phone call from a blocked number stating that a bomb was in the building. Staff immediately evacuated the children and called 911. Officers quickly responded and an HPD K9 trained in explosives detection was utilized to search the building.

No explosive devices were located in the building, however, staff opted to send children home for the day.

HPD detectives were able to obtain the phone number that had made the threatening call and it was traced back to a juvenile who resides in Rockingham County. The same phone number had been used to make the prank calls to the center earlier in the day. It has been determined that there was no actual threat to the center, however, charges are pending against the juvenile.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Related

Comments