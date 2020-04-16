Harrisonburg Police make arrest in commercial burglaries

The Harrisonburg Police Department Major Crimes Unit has arrested and charged Elmer Rodriguez Mundo, 30, of Harrisonburg, in connection to a string of commercial burglaries and other offenses beginning April 5 in the city.

The affected businesses include seven convenience stores and one restaurant. Mundo has been charged with five counts of felony breaking and entering, six counts of misdemeanor property damage, eight counts of felony larceny and one felony count of attempted breaking and entering as they relate to each of the affected businesses.

“The community and the department, amid the chaotic situation brought about by COVID-19, has had to undergo adjustments regarding the day to day functions and procedures. Despite this, the central goal of the department remains at the forefront: to continue to commit to the enforcement and combat of crime,” says Lieutenant Rod Pollard of HPD’s Major Crimes Unit.

“This collaborative investigation is a significant example of this goal, which is shown through our officers hard work and resolve,” Pollard said.

Anyone who may have additional information related to these crimes are encouraged to contact Detective Brooke Wetherell at (540) 432-7788.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

