HPD leads investigation in case of woman missing since Oct. 24

The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating the whereabouts of Allene Elizabeth “Beth” Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg.

Family and friends reported that Redmon was last seen on or around Oct. 24, 2021. Since then, Redmon has not been in contact with family, has not shown up for work and has not returned to her apartment. Those close to Redmon are concerned because this is reportedly out of character and very unlike her to miss her obligations. Redmon does not possess a vehicle.

Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit are leading the investigation. Redmon has been entered into the state and national database for missing persons as a Missing/Endangered Person.

If you have any information to assist in the investigation, please call Detective Wetherell at 540-432-7788 or email her at leslie.wetherell@harrisonburgva.gov. Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

