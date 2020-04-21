Harrisonburg Police leading third Community Convoy

Published Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020, 12:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Harrisonburg Police Department is partnering with other city and Rockingham County departments to form another community convoy this Wednesday.

HPD will join the Harrisonburg Fire Department, Harrisonburg Public Works, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation, Harrisonburg Electric Commission and the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office to travel around various neighborhoods in the city.

Residents are encouraged to practice social distancing and remain in or near their homes and wave as the convoy drives by.

“The community convoy not only allows the HPD to stay engaged with our citizens as best we can during these times, but lets our community know that the city government is still working daily to provide needed services,” said Police Chief Eric English.

“This Wednesday will also provide us the opportunity to give a heartfelt thanks to those directly on the front line of this pandemic, the health officials at Sentara RMH. We want to say thank you for all they do to help save lives and provide treatment for those in need during this difficult time. Their work is not going unnoticed by the community and their commitment to service during this pandemic is appreciated.”

This week’s community convoy is scheduled for Wednesday April 22, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm and will cover Fairway Drive, Emerald Drive, Blue Stone Hills Drive, Chestnut Ridge Drive, Fieldale Place, Wine Drive, King Edward’s Way, Lois Lane, Bradley Drive Hunters Road and a special visit to Sentara RMH for staff and patients.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments