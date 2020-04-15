Harrisonburg Police launching second Community Convoy

Published Wednesday, Apr. 15, 2020, 9:42 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Harrisonburg Police Department is partnering with other city departments to form another community convoy this week.

HPD will join the Harrisonburg Fire Department, Harrisonburg Public Works, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation and Harrisonburg Electric Commission to travel around various neighborhoods in the city.

Residents are encouraged to practice social distancing and remain in or near their homes and wave as the convoy drives by.

“HPD remains committed in staying connected with our Harrisonburg residents with activities such as this,” said Gabriel Camacho the HPD Deputy Chief. “We intend to provide support to families with a positive distraction as we work through this challenging time.”

Judging by the number of citizens that were out and the amount of positive feedback the city received from the first community convoy, the convoy effort will continue.

The next community convoy is scheduled for Wednesday from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm and will cover Broad Street, Kelley Street, Wolfe Street, Myrtle Street, Northfield Court, Blueridge Drive, Oriole Lane, Hawkins Street, Norwood Street, Myers Avenue, Paul Street, Mason Street and Franklin Street.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments