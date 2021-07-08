Harrisonburg Police latest to report on catalytic converter thefts

The Harrisonburg Police Department reported today in a release that it has received an increased number of reports of catalytic converters being cut from vehicles.

This after the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reported back on Tuesday that it is investigating a catalytic converter larceny that occurred in the Fishersville area on Saturday, July 3.

According to the HPD release, the vehicles being targeted are often parked in secluded and poorly lit areas, making them targets for theft and vandalism.

The department recommends parking your personal vehicle in your driveway or garage, should you have one, or in a well-lit area.

HPD also advises community business partners to utilize surveillance video in order to monitor commercial vehicles that are not kept in a secure location.

Should you fall victim to a catalytic converter theft or vehicle vandalism in Harrisonburg, report the incident immediately by calling the non-emergency number at (540) 434-4436.

If you have any information regarding these recent catalytic converters thefts, contact HPD’s Major Crime Unit at (540) 437-2640.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).