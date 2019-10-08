Harrisonburg Police investigating weekend commercial burglary
The Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking information regarding a burglary that occurred at Tienda La Amistad, located at 30 Commerce Drive.
The burglary occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 28th. The business has surveillance cameras, which captured two individuals committing the burglary.
Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640. Any information that leads to the arrest of an offender or the recovery of stolen property is eligible for a cash pay-out through the Crime Solvers program. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
