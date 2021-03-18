Harrisonburg Police investigating traffic accident involving pedestrian exiting JMU campus

Published Wednesday, Mar. 17, 2021, 8:22 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Harrisonburg Police officers and EMS crews responded to the area of Port Republic Road and Devon Lane in Harrisonburg at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located a college-age female who had been struck by a vehicle exiting JMU campus.

The victim involved was treated at the scene and transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for further evaluation. At this time there are no life-threatening injuries reported.

The driver, who was identified at the scene of the accident, has been charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at (540) 434-4436.

Anonymous tips or witness statements related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Related

Comments