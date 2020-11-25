Harrisonburg Police investigating suspicious death

Officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department as well as local fire and rescue crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Emerald Drive at 9 a.m. Wednesday for a 46 year old male who was found unconscious inside his residence.

The male, who will not yet be identified until the investigation is complete, was later announced deceased.

Due to what appeared to be chemical odors inside the residence, local hazardous material teams responded to the scene and later determined the residence to be safe.

The HPD Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating this incident and the victim will betransported to the Medical Examiner’s office for further assessment.

This is believed to be an isolated incident with no risk to the neighboring community. If you have any further information in reference to this incident, please contact the HPD Major Crimes Unit at (540) 437-2650.

Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637)

