Harrisonburg Police investigating suspicious death

Published Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, 10:11 am

A white male in his late 50s was found dead in the 300 block of East Market Street in Harrisonburg, and the city PD is investigating.

The body was found at 3 a.m. in a yard adjacent to East Market, according to a release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.

The HPD Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene, and an investigation is ongoing. Detectives are following up on leads from neighboring residents and witnesses.

It is being reported that it appears to be an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the surrounding community.

HPD Major Crimes is actively investigating this incident and requests you contact them at (540) 437-2640 if you have any further information related to this incident.

Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).