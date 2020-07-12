Harrisonburg Police investigating shots fired

Officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the 1100 block of Devon Lane for a shots fired call at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday.

Several callers reported hearing multiple gun shots coming from the area of the basketball courts near The Harrison clubhouse.

Officers arrived on location a short time after the initial call and were able to locate some shell casings in the area of the basketball court. A canvass of the area was conducted, and no suspects or victims were located.

A victim did come forward to report that he was driving down Devon Lane and heard what he believed to be gun shots and then heard something strike his vehicle. Officers were able to locate a hole in the driver’s side of the vehicle consistent with a bullet hole.

There have been no reported injuries related to the shots fired. This is believed to be an isolated incident, and it is not believed there is any risk to the public at this time.

HPD is currently seeking input from anyone with information about this incident or the identity of suspects. A suspect description is unavailable at this time, HPD’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

