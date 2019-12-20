Harrisonburg Police investigating shooting: ‘Isolated incident’
Harrisonburg Police are terming a Thursday-night shooting on Myrtle Street an “isolated incident,” but are still searching for a suspect who fled on foot.
Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Myrtle Street around 10:30 p.m. Thursday for the report of a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound to the lower leg. The victim was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center with a non-life threatening injuries and released a short time later.
The suspect, described as a male wearing a hoodie, shorts and tennis shoes, fled on foot heading west on East Rock Street.
The HPD Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating the incident and requests anyone with information related to this incident contact them at (540) 437-2650.
Anonymous tips related to this incident or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
