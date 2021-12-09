Harrisonburg Police investigating overnight commercial burglary
Harrisonburg Police are investigating a commercial burglary reported on Thursday morning.
An unknown male broke into the business around 2 a.m., according to police, accessing the building by cutting a hole through the exterior wall. Once inside, the suspect opened the cash registers where he stole an undisclosed amount of money.
Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a black Timberland zip up jacket, black mask, red and black Milwaukee work gloves, dark-colored jeans and red and white shoes. He appears to be a white male with a muscular build.
If you were a witness to this crime or have any further information to assist in the investigation, call Detective Matthias at 540-437-2669 or email him at bradley.matthias@harrisonburgva.gov.
Anonymous tips related to this incident, or any crime can be sent to Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).