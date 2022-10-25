Menu
harrisonburg police investigating monday shooting death on community street
News

Harrisonburg: Police investigating Monday shooting death on Community Street

Chris Graham
Last updated:
police holster scene crime officer
(© Aldeca Productions – stock.adobe.com)

A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in the 200 block of Community Street in Harrisonburg on Monday morning.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call for an individual suffering from a gunshot wound at approximately 11 a.m. Upon arrival, Harrisonburg Police and Harrisonburg Fire officials located the victim, a 38-year-old male, and began treatment.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

HPD believes the victim and suspect were known to each other and this was a targeted act of violence, not a random occurrence. Investigators are currently reviewing video evidence collected from the area and will share more information with the public when possible.

A homicide investigation is currently underway, and anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Alan Dyer at [email protected].

Anonymous tips related this this incident, or any crime, can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540- 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

