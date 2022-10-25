Harrisonburg: Police investigating Monday shooting death on Community Street

A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in the 200 block of Community Street in Harrisonburg on Monday morning.

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call for an individual suffering from a gunshot wound at approximately 11 a.m. Upon arrival, Harrisonburg Police and Harrisonburg Fire officials located the victim, a 38-year-old male, and began treatment.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

HPD believes the victim and suspect were known to each other and this was a targeted act of violence, not a random occurrence. Investigators are currently reviewing video evidence collected from the area and will share more information with the public when possible.

A homicide investigation is currently underway, and anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Alan Dyer at [email protected].

Anonymous tips related this this incident, or any crime, can be sent to Crime Solvers at 540- 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000