Harrisonburg Police investigating early-morning armed robbery

Published Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, 10:27 am

Harrisonburg Police are investigating an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on North Main Street in Harrisonburg reported at 2 a.m. Monday.

Two suspects had entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the clerk. They were able to leave the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects fled the area on foot immediately after the incident, last seen in the area of North Main Street and Commerce Drive. Patrol units established a perimeter surrounding the area and an HPD K-9 Team performed to track for the suspects.

The suspects are described as both being male, approximately 5’6”, and wearing dark clothing.

Detectives with HPD’s Major Crime Unit are investigating the incident. Updates will be made available as the investigation continues.

The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking for the community’s help with information related to this robbery. Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact the major crime unit at (540) 437-2640.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

