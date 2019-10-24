Harrisonburg Police investigating credit card fraud

The Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking information regarding a stolen credit card and subsequent fraudulent purchases.

On Sept. 23rd, a Harrisonburg city resident discovered that his cellphone and credit card were missing. In the early morning hours of Sept. 24th, two white males used the credit card at the Walmart on John Wayland Highway.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact HPD’s Major Crimes Unit at 540-437-2640.

Any information that leads to the arrest of an offender or the recovery of stolen property is eligible for a cash pay-out through the Crime Solvers program.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers by calling 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

